Hugh O. Last

January 26, 1930 - April 17, 2019

RACINE - Hugh O. Last, age 89, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Racine, January 26, 1930, son of the late Oliver and Ellen (Nee: Smith) Last.

Hugh graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1948" and from Carroll College with a degree in Business. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. On October 16, 1954 he was united in marriage to June S. Harmann who Hugh always affectionately referred to as his "first wife". Hugh was employed with SC Johnson Wax for twenty-six years. Following retirement, Hugh worked as a realtor with Orth Realty. He was a member of the SCJ 20 Year Club, a lifetime member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, and he volunteered with the Meals on Wheels Program. In his spare time, Hugh enjoyed reading, golfing, traveling and spending winters in Florida for the past twenty-four years.

Hugh will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-four years, June; his children, Ellen Martin of WA, Scott Last of Racine, Jodi (Daniel) Fiore of Racine, Carrie (Steven) Pilot of Utah; grandchildren, Lynzie Rasmussen, Katie and Clare Fiore, Cody and Carson Pilot; great grandson, Braxton Keen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be a visitation and reception to celebrate Hugh's life with the family at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue, on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the All Saints Foundation, the Healthcare Network or the Alzheimer's Foundation have been suggested.

The family thanks the entire staff at Lakeshore at Siena, who became our extended family, for all of their loving and compassionate care.

