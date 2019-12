Ida A. Sikora

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ida A. Sikora, 92, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo and her daughter Suzanne.

Ida is survived by her daughter, Sally (Richard) Andries; her son, Dennis (Ketmany Laphayvanh) Sikora; her grandchildren, Mary (D'wight) Smith, Arianna and Julie Normany, Tommy Laphayvanh and her great grandson, D'wight Smith.

Private funeral arrangements have been made.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com