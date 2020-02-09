Ingrid Maria Howard

Ingrid Maria Howard, 75, of Racine, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home.

Funeral Services for Ingrid will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 1 p.m. The family will receive guests on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made payable to Strouf Funeral Home in memory of Ingrid.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101