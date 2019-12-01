Iona Irene Post

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iona Irene Post.
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Iona Irene Post

RACINE - Iona Irene Post, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Iona's life at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 1 pm with Pastor John Bodnar officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. To view Iona's full obituary and to share online condolences please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.