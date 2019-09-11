Irene A. Johnston

June 28, 1920 - September 2, 2019

RACINE- Irene A. Johnston, 99, passed away at Racine Commons Assisted Living on September 2, 2019.

She was born in Racine, WI to Charles W. and Marie (nee Pfeiffer) Dresen on June 28, 1920.

On April 26, 1943, at St. Joseph's Church in Racine, she was married to William D. Johnston, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2006.

Irene was a graduate of St. Joseph's Grade School class of 1935, and St. Catherine's High School class of 1939. Her history at St. Joseph's Parish includes membership in Our Lady's Sodality and the CYO. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and was on a committee to form the St. Anne – St. Joachim Society. She was a member of the St. Catherine's "39ers" Club.

She worked at Western Printing Co., Young Radiator Co., and retired from the Racine Unified School District at Horlick High School.

Survivors are her Son, Tom Johnston.; her grandchildren, Mara (Brian) Spring, Luke Johnston, Nora Johnston, Eric Johnston, Adam Johnston (Katie) and Erin Johnston; great grandchildren Ava and Ariel Johnston, and Hannah, Hailey and Henry Spring; her sister LaVerne Donahue: nephew Michael Donahue; nieces Marie (Richard) Blasi, Patricia (Richard) Nygro, and Norma (Charles) Tyler, and their children.

In addition to parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son William (Bonnie), Randall (Lola) and nephew Gregory (Marie) Johnston; mother-in-law Clara Michaud, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Francis (Doris) Johnston.

Irene chose to be cremated. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church, 1533 Erie Street, Racine, WI on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Visitation will start before the mass at 10am. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The . Masses and prayers are welcomed.

