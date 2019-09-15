Irene A. Johnston
June 28, 1920 - September 2, 2019
RACINE- Irene A. Johnston, 99, passed away at Racine Commons Assisted Living on September 2, 2019.
Irene chose to be cremated. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church, 1533 Erie Street, Racine, WI on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Visitation will start before the mass at 10am. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The . Masses and prayers are welcomed.
