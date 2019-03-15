RACINE - Irene A. Sill, age 92, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Kenosha Estates. She was born in West Plains, Missouri, February 5, 1927, daughter of the late Sam and Irene (Nee: Collison) Kochagian. On January 18, 1957 in Racine she was united in marriage to Paul L. Sill who preceded her in death, February 28, 2006. Irene was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church. She devoted her life to her family and cherished time spent with them. She will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandi (Tim) Mace-Lee of Atlanta, GA; her “adopted daughter”, Maria Churchija Candido; her grandchildren, Jason Thompson, Jesse Mace, Brianna Jolien Malcolm; her great grandsons, Nicholas, Nolan, Aidan, Christopher and Jesse IV; sister, Martha Bogie; brother-in-law, Norman Sill; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son Harland William Thompson Jr. and her brother, George Kochagian. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Monday, March 18, 2019, 11:00 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene A. (Kochagian) Sill.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 15, 2019