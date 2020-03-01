Irene C. Olson(Nee: Michna)

RACINE - September 21, 1921 – February 27, 2020

Irene C. Olson, age 98 passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020. Irene was born on September 21, 1921, the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Nee: Thielen) Michna.

Irene graduated from St. Catherine's High School and was employed by SC Johnson and Modine Manufacturing for many years. On July 19, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Walter Palinski, who preceded her in death in 1954. On July 10, 1959 Irene was united in marriage to Olaf Olson, who also preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by nine siblings, and great granddaughter Angel Winn in 2017. Irene was an avid athlete, excelling in golf, tennis, bowling, badminton, and speed skating. Irene was a long time member of Meadowbrook Country Club. A good day for Irene would include two to three rounds of tennis and 18 holes of golf. Irene was a life time member of St. Josephs Parish.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Mary Chris (Palinski) (Dr. Jim) Winn of Monticello, WI, son Gregg (Rondi) Olson of Racine, WI, grandchildren Erin (James) Cassidy, Dr. Dan (Dr. Erin) Winn, April (David) Venne and Lane Olson. Irene is further survived by great grandchildren, Kaylen and Theo Cassidy, Emerson Winn, Brooklyn, Faith and Maddison Venne, sister-in-law Harriet Olson, and many relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:000 am. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

