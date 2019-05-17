Irene M. Nielsen (1917 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mound Cemetery Chapel
Obituary
Irene M. Nielsen

July 1, 1917 - November 28, 2018

Irene M. Nielsen Born to Frank & Tressa White.

Married Edwin Nielsen 3-12-28. Survived by children David(Linda), Edwin (Lynn), Ralph (Marie) & numerous relatives. Preceded in death by her Husband, Son Kenneth & Daughter Sharon Sharp, Brothers Vincent & Clarence, Sister Joyce Aiello.

The family needs to thank her Granddaughter Shara Sharp Robinson & family for their constant care of her once she moved back to Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday 5-18 at Mound Cemetery Chapel.
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 17, 2019
