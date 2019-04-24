Irene M. Te Ronde

March 17, 1959 - April 21, 2019

Irene M. Te Ronde, 60, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Racine passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home.

Irene was born the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Riva) Firtko on March 17, 1959 in Racine. She was a 1977 graduate of Racine Horlick High School and later from the University of Iowa. Irene was married to Roy Te Ronde on February 14, 1987 in Racine. She was employed as a project manager with Royle Printing in Sun Prairie until her retirement.

Irene was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed reading and kayaking. She especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her cottage in Oostburg.

Irene is survived by her husband, Roy of Beaver Dam; her children: Zoe Te Ronde of Madison and Christopher Te Ronde of Beaver Dam; her mother, Marie Firtko of Racine; her siblings: Mary Manley of Racine, Joseph Firtko, III of Racine, Cathy (Giancarlo) Rubini of Bologna, Italy, Sam (Joan) Firtko of Racine, and Amy (Blane) Dexheimer of Brookfield; and further survived by beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., and also on Friday, April 26 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. from St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Rev. Michael Erwin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.