Irene Maller

November 26, 1921 - August 30, 2019

CALEDONIA - Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Francis after passing away peacefully at home on Friday, August 30th, 2019, at the age of 97. Cherished mom of the late Lawrence (Diane), Randy (Barb), and Dennis (Pat). Proud grandma of Jason, Brian, Rachel (Shane), Mark, Melissa (Chris), Ben, Jennie (Jeff), and Becky. Great-grandma to 9. Dear friend of Nancy. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Louis Jr., Helen Henkel, Raphael (Betty), Harvey (Eva), Lucille (Elmer) Wagner, and Eunice.

Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 9200 S. 27TH St., Oak Creek, on Thursday, September 5th from 4pm-7pm, additional visitation will be held at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia, on Friday, September 6th from 9-10am, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am. Interment St. Louis Church Cemetery.

Irene was a lifetime member of St. Louis Catholic Church, and was a very ambitious and productive gardener, cook, and baker. With any visit came an offer of a cup of coffee and something to eat.

Special thanks to Teresa for her loving care of Mom.

If so desired, memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Children's Tumor Foundation (NF), the , or St. Louis Catholic Church would be appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

(414)761-3514

9200 S. 27TH ST

OAK CREEK, WI