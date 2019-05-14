Irene V. Roselle(nee: Thuriot)

June 6, 1924 – May 10, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Irene Violet Roselle, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, May 10, 2019.

She was born in Racine on June 6, 1924, daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (néee: Brusko) Thuriot. Irene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald Roselle, on June 14, 1947. Don preceded her in death on December 17, 1984.

Irene was a life-long member of Holy Communion Church in Racine. She was a talented seamstress and made many of her own clothes. Irene also loved poetry for which she won several awards and was published in the Journal Times. She was a master gardener and enjoyed spending time tending to her plants and flowers in the garden, and she was a true lover of all dogs. Above all, Irene loved her family dearly and will be missed tremendously.

Irene leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Brian (Nancy) Roselle of Burlington, Bruce (Cynthia) Roselle of Minnesota, Barry Roselle of Racine; grandchildren, Blayne (Amy) Roselle of Whitewater, Ashlea (Joe Steckelberg) Roselle of Germantown, Benjamin (Erin) Roselle of Minnesota, Clinton (Amanda) Roselle of Racine, Katherine Roselle of Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Meg Olivia Roselle, Marcus Brian Roselle, Finley Joy Roselle, and Sawyer Hope Roselle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene is preceded in death by her siblings, John, Joseph, Emil, Edward, Walter, Doris, June, Grace, and Mabel.

A celebration of Irene's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00am, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth Street. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to Holy Communion Church or the H.O.P.E. Safehouse.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mom's "Best Buddy" MARGIE, at Racine Commons who helped her on a daily basis.

