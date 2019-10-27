Israel Luis
RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Israel Luis, age 65, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com