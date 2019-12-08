Ivy T. Tucker

August 20, 1956 - December 1, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA - Ivy Travis "Ivey.T." Tucker passed away December 1, 2019, in Terre Haute, IN. He was born in Racine, WI, August 20, 1956, son of Travis and Louise (Nee: Buckley), Tucker.

Ivy was a very friendly and generous person. He enjoyed sports especially baseball and boxing. He loved to listen to Jazz music, while savoring a good cigar. Ivy shared many memorable moments with family and friends and will be truly missed. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: His daughter Ivory Tucker; mother Louise Tucker; sister: Sherrie Tucker all of Racine; two brothers: Conrese Williams of Racine, Antonio (Valerie) Tucker of Oklahoma; a host of great aunts, great uncles, aunts, uncles, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other friends including his longtime friend, Charles Dent.

Ivy was preceded in death by his father Travis Tucker Jr, brother, Glen Tucker and stepson, Damien Searcy; aunts: Lydia Mae Buckley, Mary Ann (Arnold) Martin, Shirley Buckley, Queen (John) Brown, Mildred Wray, Alberta Logan; uncles: Andrew Jackson Buckley, Willie Mize Buckley, Anthony Terry Buckley, Willie Hudson, Ora Lee Tucker, Johnny Tucker; Deacon Walter Brown and grandparents: Deacon Andrew Jackson and Ora Bell Buckley, Travis Tucker Sr. and Joanna Tucker.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10-11 A.M. followed by a memorial service at 11 A.M.

