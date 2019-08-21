Jack "Johnny" J. Martinelli

March 22, 1939 - August 17, 2019

RACINE - Jack "Johnny" J. Martinelli, age 80, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. He was born in Racine, March 22, 1939, son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee: Bonini) Martinelli.

Johnny was a chef for thirty-seven years, last employed by the Guidos in Florida. He spent years working with Billy Wells as his head chef in Racine, Madison, Green Bay and most recently in Springfield, FL. He was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Jack was the biggest Cubs fan and sports fan who also enjoyed baseball and Packers football.

Survivors include his sister, Sylvia Schlevensky of Racine; his sister-in-law, Barbara Martinelli of Clyde NC; loving nieces and nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; dear friends, Bill Wells Jr. and Tony DeMark; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Martinelli, his brother-in-law, Lee Schlevensky and his best friend, Bill Wells.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the loving staff at Parkview Gardens.

To honor Jack, all are encouraged to wear their Cubs gear.

"GO CUBS GO!"

