Jack "Johnny" J. Martinelli

March 22, 1939 - August 17, 2019

RACINE - Jack "Johnny" J. Martinelli, age 80, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

To honor Jack, all are encouraged to wear their Cubs gear.

"GO CUBS GO!"

