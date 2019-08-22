Jack J. "Johnny" Martinelli (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Jack "Johnny" J. Martinelli

March 22, 1939 - August 17, 2019

RACINE - Jack "Johnny" J. Martinelli, age 80, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

To honor Jack, all are encouraged to wear their Cubs gear.

"GO CUBS GO!"

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 22, 2019
