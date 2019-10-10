Jack L. Montee

September 22, 1936 - October 7, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Jack Lew Montee, 83, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community and reunited with his wife, Carol on Monday, October 7, 2019.

He was born in Monmouth, KS on September 22, 1936, the son of the late Louis and Climena (nee: Greer) Montee.

On June 22, 1957 he married the love of his life, Carol Ripley. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2008.

Jack retired from Wisconsin Natural Gas as head of purchasing. He was a friend to everyone he met and loved to talk and joke with his family and friends. Jack had a love for ducks and enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and auto racing. However, he was happiest when was in the company of his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Jill Montee of Racine, Tim Montee of Sturgeon Bay, Barry Montee of La Crosse and Gerry Montee of Racine; his grandchildren, Jack (Brittany), MurphyKate, Nick, Adam, Sarah (Colin), Levi, Seth and Tiffany (Devon); his great grandchildren, Landon, Avalynn and Carter; his brother, Dan (Linda) Montee of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jack was also preceded in death by his son, Scott Montee; his daughter, Nancy Montee; his daughter-in-law, Gretchen Montee and his granddaughter, Haley Montee.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A short service honoring Jack's life will follow at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In honor of Jack, guests are encouraged to wear their suspenders.

The Montee family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Primrose Retirement Community for the loving and professional attention they provided to Jack over the years.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com