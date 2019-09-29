Jack Weldon Mosby

September 29, 1931- September 8, 2019

RACINE – Technical Sergeant Jack Weldon Mosby died peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Billings, MO to William James Mosby and Elma Faye Heath Mosby and lived in Sheridan, Wyoming, Elko, Nevada, and Sacramento and Bakersfield CA before entering the U.S. Air Force at 17. As a veteran of the Korean Conflict Era, Peacetime and Vietnam Era, serving from 1951 to 1973, his career included the Air Force Training Center in San Antonio TX, the Chanute Air force base for B29 training, (SAC) Barksdale Air Force Base Shreveport, LA; K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base Marquette, MI; Yokota Air Force Base Toyko, Japan; and Dover Air Force base Dover DE with TDYs (Temporary Duty) in the Philippines, Spain, Okinawa, Guam, and Thailand. In 1966 Jack married Joanne Elsner and has lived in Racine since 1979. He was often spotted with his dog Slick at 618 William Street caring for his in-laws John and Frieda Elsner who fell in love with Slick and were buried with the dog secretly by Jack. Jack was a devoted husband who cared for his wife until her death in 2019.

Jack is survived by his brother Boyd Ronald Mosby of Shawnee, OK; nephews Greg Mosby, Stephen Allen Mosby, William Michael Mosby, and Eric Leslie Mosby; and nieces Cynthia Mosby, Cheryl Susan (Bussell) Richmond, Dorothea Susan Mosby, Roslyn Ann (Mosby) Aubuchon, Deborah Faye (Mosby) Brown, Sharon Jean Mosby, Roberta Lynn (Mosby) Siemens, Joanne Kay (Mosby) Lowe. Jack's step children include daughters Cynthia (husband Jim) Burns of New Castle, NH; Jennefer Sebstad of Boulder, CO; Susan Quinn of Santa Rosa, CA; son Brendan (wife Jeanene) Sebstad of Maui, HI. His grandchildren include Max Henry Quinn, Karin Kirsten Burns, Justin Klay Burns (wife Valerie Gage Burns), Amy Caitlin Quinn, Mara Bovard Peterson, Claire Aarnio-Peterson (wife Megan), Dylan McLellan-Puaa (wife Kaimalie), and Renata Anuhea Sebstad. His great-grandchildren include Jackson, Kalaukoa, Leo, Liliko, Tataita, Tilipue and Winifred.

Jack was preceded in death by wife Joanne, his brother William Laurence Mosby, and his sisters Dorothy Maxine Mosby Bussell, Elsie Bernadine Mosby, and Jacqueline Faye Mosby.

Jack will be dearly missed by friends and family all over the world who knew and loved his generous spirit and heart.

A memorial service for Jack and Joanne will be held in the Chapel at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Union Grove on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Full Military Honors for Jack will follow. Jack will be buried with his wife Joanne who died recently.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Monica's Senior Living in Racine, WI. or Wisconsin USO at wi.uso.org.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com