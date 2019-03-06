Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie L. Voisin. View Sign

RACINE - Jackie Lynn Voisin, 66, went to meet the lord Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born on November 13, 1952, to the late William and Vena (nee Wise) Andersen in Kankakee, IL. She was united in marriage to Daniel L. Voisin on September 17, 1983 at the Calvary Memorial Church. Jackie is a longtime member of the Calvary Memorial Church where she helped in the kitchen over the years as well as doing VBS and helping in the nursery. She was involved in the Child Evangelism Fellowship program as well. Jackie was a seamstress, loved doing crafts, puzzles and making things for her family. Jackie and her family loved to travel and go camping, she went on a very special Rail and Sail trip to Alaska back in August. Left to cherish Jackie’s memory is her loving husband of 35 years, Daniel Voisin; her son William (Taryn) Voisin; her daughter Sally Voisin; her granddaughters Quinn and Morgan; her brother James (Mavis) Andersen; her sister June Schaeffer; her brother in-law Mark Ott; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jackie is preceded in death by her son Christopher Lee Voisin, and her sister Judy Ott. A memorial service for Jackie will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Memorial Church with Pastor Nathan Joy James officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. A luncheon will follow after the service at the Church. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park following the luncheon. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com The family would like to extend a special thank you to the kind, compassionate and cheerful Nursing staff of Aurora Saint Luke’s in Milwaukee, South Shore in Cudahy, Aurora at Home Hospice, and Dr. A. Kaleta. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave. Racine, WI 53405 Funeral Home Wilson Funeral Home

