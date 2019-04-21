Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaclyn M. Groendycke.

Jaclyn M. Groendycke

August 15, 1931 - April 17, 2019

RACINE - Jaclyn Mary Groendycke, "Jackie", age 87, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI.

She was born August 15, 1931, in Saginaw, MI, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Nee; Whelton) McClory.

Jackie was raised in Saginaw, MI, moving to California as a teen and graduating from Inglewood High School "Class of 1949". She was employed as a real estate broker in Laguna Niguel, CA, for over 35 years and had been a resident of Racine since 2011. Jackie was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church and was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed golf, skiing, and tennis. She followed politics and fashion trends, loved to cook good food, was always well put together, and famous for researching the most thoughtful gifts. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Bart Groendyke of Palm Springs, CA, Todd (Heather) Groendyke of Murrieta, CA, Polly Williams of Sturtevant, WI; 8 grandchildren, Bryanna Williams, Megan (Peter) Miller, Paige (Steven) Servi, Jeremy Williams, Branden and Logan Groendycke, Mia and Zoe Groendycke; 4 precious great- grandchildren; and a sister Yvonne Rawlings of Arizona. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Patrick McClory and brother-in-law Harold Rawlings.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue with Rev. Rich O'Leary officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church.

The family wished to thank Jackie's beloved niece Valerie (Brian) Cooper of Nashville, TN who proved to be a devoted friend and who loved her well.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com