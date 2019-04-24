Jaclyn M. Groendycke (1931 - 2019)
    - RK
    - Pamela Williams
    - Ana
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Obituary
Jaclyn M. Groendycke

August 15, 1931 - April 17, 2019

RACINE - Jaclyn Mary Groendycke, "Jackie", age 87, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue with Rev. Richard O'Leary OSA officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church.

