Jaclyn M. Groendycke
August 15, 1931 - April 17, 2019
RACINE - Jaclyn Mary Groendycke, "Jackie", age 87, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue with Rev. Richard O'Leary OSA officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church.
