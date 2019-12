Jacob Leroy Cassens

December 2, 1976 - December 16, 2019

BURLINTON, WI - Jacob Leroy Cassens was born December 2, 1976 in Burlington , WI. Jacob passed December 16th in Belvedere, Illinois.

He leaves behind his parents, Susan and Gale Cassens. His brother, Jason Cassens and wife Geneveive Cassens. He leaves his two children: Tristen Jacob Cassens and Alissa Jo Cassens and her husband Benjamin Hansen.

Not only will he be missed by his blood family , but he leaves behind so many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Forever dancing in our hearts. NFA Jacob Leroy, NFA.