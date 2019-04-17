Jacob R. Deschler (1992 - 2019)
Jacob R. Deschler

July 13, 1992 - April 11, 2019

RACINE - Jacob R. Deschler, 26, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 11, 2019, following an epileptic seizure.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, April 18th, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be directed to the family to establish an educational fund for Jacob's son Carter.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

www.drager-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 17, 2019
