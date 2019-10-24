Jacqueline J. Luedtke (Nee: Hosking)

UNION GROVE – Jacqueline J. Luedtke (nee. Hosking), age 80, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on October 20, 2019.

She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan to parents John and Etta (nee. Massie). She graduated from Kingsford High School in 1959. In 1962, Jacqueline moved to Union Grove, and lived the rest of her life here. For over 33 years, she worked at C&D Duck Farm (now Maple Leaf).

Jacqueline was a member of the Union Grove Lions Club for 10 years. She loved to follow the Badgers and Green Bay Packers, especially when Brett Favre was playing. Jacqueline enjoyed attending rummage sales and loved going out to eat. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick (Sandy) Luedtke, Lucille Fredrick, Kathy (Jack) Trautman, Paul (Maria) Luedtke, Henry (Jane) Luedtke, Linda Smith, Marlene (Rudy) Dichtl, Kurt (Janice) Luedtke, Walter (Jamie) Luedtke, Ruth Ann (Jim) Rehburg, and Robert (Chris) Luedtke; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, and her sister, Marion (George) Michaud.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1000 – 1100am. Funeral services will begin at 1100am. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasubsoki, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500