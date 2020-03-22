Jacqueline M. Koleske

May 16, 1955 – March 7, 2020

Racine – Jacqueline "Jackie" Mary (nee: Pike) Koleske, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 while visiting family in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Jackie was born in Racine on May 16, 1955 to the late Howard & Doris Pike. A 1973 graduate of St. Catherine's High School, she went on to earn a computer science degree from Gateway Technical College. Jackie worked many years in Information Technology for Jockey International until taking a job with Uline, where she was a current AS400 IT Developer, and was planning her well-deserved retirement this coming May 1, 2020.

Jackie was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed solving puzzles with her all-time best friend, Cynthia "Cindy" (nee: Hall) Peterson. Above all, Jackie loved hanging out with her daughter, Britney; son, Adam; and her canine family, Gracie & Chloe.

Surviving are her daughter, Britney Koleske; son, Adam Koleske; other relatives, co-workers & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Jackie was greeted in Heaven by her mom, Doris (nee: Trakel) Pike; dad, Howard Pike; and step-mom, Muriel "Mickey" (nee: Betz) Pike.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine…once it is safe for our family & friends to gather to celebrate Jackie's life. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and /or visit the funeral home website for a confirmed memorial service date and time. In honor of Jackie being a breast cancer warrior & survivor, memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Wisconsin have been suggested.

