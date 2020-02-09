JaDarius M. Shannon-Patterson

January 16, 2001 – January 31, 2020

Racine – JaDarius Michael Shannon- Patterson, age 19, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 as the result of a heart attack – caused by an undetected congenital heart defect.

JaDarius was born in Racine on January 16, 2001 to Luther Patterson, Jr. and Lakeesha Shannon. A graduate of William Horlick High School, he was a self-proclaimed professional roller skater and master of video games. Above all, JaDarius was all about his family.

Surviving are his parents, Luther Patterson, Jr. and Lakeesha Shannon; sisters, JaQuasha Shannon-Price, JaQuaria Shannon-Price and JaDariua Shannon-Patterson; grandparents, Dorothy Bizzle, Joseph (Sandra) Shannon, Marilyn Patterson and Luther Patterson, Sr.; uncles & aunties, Loretta Cobb, Tina Cobb, Joseph Price Kameo (Tyeesha Montgomery) Patterson, Crystal Bizzle, Tene Golden, Marquian (Julie) Shannon, Corey Bizzle, Richard Bizzle and Ricardo Jenkins; nieces & nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. JaDarius was preceded in death by his brother, Malik Patterson (who died at age 19 of the same unknown heart defect as JaDarius did); sister, JaNiqua Patterson; great-grandparents, Lucille Moore & Rudell Cobb; uncle, Sam Walker; aunties, Linda Snow, Barbara Cobb & Betty Cobb; and cousins, Michael Bizzle & Darius Harlan.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Fred L. Richmond officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be in the church on Monday from 10-11 am.

