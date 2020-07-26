1/2
Jake "Fish Man" "J.R." Lewis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jake Lewis JR aka"Fish Man" and "J.R."

August 14, 1941 - July 19, 2020

Born August 14, 1941 to the late Katie Mae and Jake Lewis Sr. Departed from this life on Earth and entered into Glory on July 19, 2020.

He leaves to cherish in his memory 8 beautiful children whom he adored and who loved and cared for him in their own unique way. Daughters: Michelle Phillips, Morona, Delnita, Carolyn and Maryon Lewis; sons: Anthony Greene, Jay and Jason Lewis; his 7 highly-favored grandchildren; His brother: Herbert Raftie and sisters: Mary Thompson-Adams, Rosie (Elroy) Beverly and Odessa (Jim) McKnight; many nieces, nephews and acquaintances.

Proceeded in death by his parents; sisters: Dorothy Pettis and MaryAnn Lewis and brother: Willie Lewis.

We will miss him tremendously!

Private Memorial services



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved