James A. Meni

August 3, 1945 - April 27, 2019

James A. Meni, 73, of Sussex, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

He was born in Negaunee, MI., on August 3rd, 1945, the eldest son of the late James and Jalma Meni (Tullila) James (Buzz) grew up in Negaunee and was a 1963 graduate of Negaunee High School. He served in the Air Force and later received his BA degree in engineering. In 1967, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Meni (Carr). James worked for various companies in his long career including Case IH and Jacobsen.

James was a resident of Racine, WI for 25 years and was active in local vintage car clubs. His passion was working on, talking about and driving classic cars. He was always ready to lend a hand and spent his life helping his family and friends. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Amy Meni of Sussex; grandchildren, Doolin and Darby Meni; sister-in-law, Kathy Meni; nephews, Bill Meni, Mike and Paul Carr and niece, Debbie Carr. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by wife Sharon, brother Tom, nephew John Meni and brother and sister in law Bob and Judy Carr.

James will be interred at Southern WI Veterans Cemetery Union Grove. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the VA Medical Center of Milwaukee, the staff of Vitas Hospice Care, Cecelia Place Assisted Living and all of those who cared for him over the past year.

SCHMIDT & BARTELT

A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services

Sussex

262-246-4774

www.schmidtandbartelt.com