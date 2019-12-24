James "Jim" Allen Randall

November 24, 1935 - December 18, 2019

STURTEVANT - James Allen Randall, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Mason City, Iowa on November 24, 1935, son of the late Victor and Marie (Nee: Siessenger) Randall.

Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Mary Louise Quintero, on August 11, 1956, at Holy Family Church in Mason City.

Jim graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Mason City in 1953. Jim attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN and then the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. He was Director of Purchasing at Crane Manufacturing in Cudahy for several years, a Partner at Muerer Company in West Allis, and then President of the Randall Company in Caledonia until his retirement in 1999.

Jim was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Franklin for many years, serving on the parish council and as a lector, until they moved to Florida in 2004. He was an artistic person who enjoyed drawing, painting, and calligraphy. Jim loved fishing and golfing. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badger fan. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor. Above all, Jim loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, and will be missed by all who loved him.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 63 years, Mary Randall; son, Gregory (Marifran Creed) Randall; daughter, Stephanie (Gregory) Knapp; grandchildren, Phoebe Randall, Aidan Randall, Austin Knapp, Andrew Knapp; sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Kay Randall; brother, Fred Randall; brothers-in-law, Ramon Quintero, Arthur Quintero; sisters-in-law, Betty Randall, Jeannie Quintero; nephew, Mike Randall; other relatives and close friends.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Jim's life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:30am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, Racine, WI with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the Mass. In accordance with Jim's wishes a burial will take place in Mason City, Iowa in the spring.

The family would like to thank all who have taken care of Jim in the past few years; All the Drs, RNs, PCAs at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Medical Group, and Lakeshore at Siena; the staff at PeopleCare and Killarney Kourt for all their assistance, care, and support.

