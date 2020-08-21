James Anthony Pirkl

1990 - 2020

Racine - James Anthony Pirkl, 30, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on August 17, 2020.

James was born on May 16, 1990 to Cory Pirkl and Nicolette Collova in Racine, Wisconsin. He loved to be with his kids and frequently took them to Highway 100 to watch Hot Rod Burnouts. James was a very caring person and enjoyed helping his friends and family. He also enjoyed spending time with his sister, Jessica.

Left to cherish James' memory, is his father, Cory Pirkl; step-mother, Ramona Pirkl (nee Barrientez); mother, Nicolette Collova; his children: Kylie, Hailey and Leah, and their mother Samantha Baur; sisters: Jessica Neu, Jennifer Halbur, Jamie Neave (Jose Neave Jr.); step-brothers: Tony (Ashley) Barrientez, Andrew (Emma) Navarro; grandparents: Deane and Sharon Rothenmaier; nephews: Seth and Evan Neu, Gage Rois, Sergio Neave, Mario Martinez, David Forecki, Brett Prott, Sebastian and Angel Barrientez; nieces: Nisa Neu and Aniesa Neave; great niece, Aliyannah Rios, and many family members, aunts, uncles and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his step-father, David Collova; grandfather, Donald Lee Pirkl; and grandparents: Jacqueline and Bernard Nemour.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any money to be donated to James' children for their future education.

A celebration of life will be held in James' honor on August 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending James' visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. A private gathering will be held after the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuenralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

(262) 634-3361