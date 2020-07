James "Jim" "Bullit" Barrett

James "Jim" "Bullit" Barrett, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a 14-year battle with cancer, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence.

Please see our website for a complete obituary

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchhansenfuneralhome.com