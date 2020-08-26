James "Jim" D. Lightner

July 2, 1923 - August 21, 2020

James "Jim" D. Lightner passed away August 21, 2020.

Jim was born July 2, 1923 in Long Beach, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents Larry and Helen (Hill) Lightner; brother Major General Larry Lightner; sister Amy Schenken; great-grandson Bodhi D. Lightner; grandson Bobby Lightner and many other dear relatives.

He attended San Pedro High School in California and graduated from Whittier College in Whittier, California in 1949.

Jim entered active service in the United States Army in March of 1943 and attended North Texas College as an Army Special Training Program student in Engineering and went overseas with the 103rd Infantry Division. Wounded in the Vosges Mountains in France, he returned to the states and was discharged in 1946. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

December 4th, 1948 he married Margaret Virginia Rattelman in Hollywood, California and they raised five children: Ruth Hunter (Bill, deceased) of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Jim (Kathy) Lightner of Littleton, Colorado; Tom Lightner of Pharr, Texas; Bob (Susie) Lightner of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin and Don (Jenny) Lightner of Franksville, Wisconsin. The families brought forth 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

After retirement, Jim and Margie spent their winters in Mercedes, Texas for 24 years.

Jim worked for Modine Manufacturing Company and retired as Operations Manager of the Aluminum Division with having the responsibility of five manufacturing plants throughout the United States.

Jim was an active member in the Methodist Church of McHenry, Illinois; Racine, Wisconsin; LaVerne, California; Banning, California and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also active in Little League, Boy Scouts and Rotary Club of McHenry, Illinois. Jim actively played tennis well into his 80's and coached tennis into his 90's. He loved golfing and in fact played nine holes of golf the day before he passed away.

A service celebrating Jim's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe Street, Green Bay. Full Military Honors will follow. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave remembrances please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. If you would like to view funeral live from your computer at home you may do so by logging on at www.livestream.com/fumcgb