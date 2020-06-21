James "Jim" E. Rich

January 25, 1928 - June 17, 2020

James "Jim" E. Rich, 92, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Libertyville, Illinois on January 25, 1928, he was the son of William and Sophia (nee Rennert) Rich. His early life was spent in Knollwood, Illinois, where he graduated from Lake Forest High School, Class of 1946. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On April 18, 1953 in Pell Lake, WI, he was united in marriage to Virginia Anderson. Following marriage, they resided in Fox Lake, IL and Beloit, WI, before moving to Burlington in 1966.

Jim was a laborer for Kenwood Equipment and retired as a foreman for Mueller Pipeline Inc. and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Kenosha Labor Union Local 237. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and mushroom picker. He enjoyed gardening, making wine and was a Chicago Cub and Bears fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

Jim is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, William Rich of Walworth, WI, Cindy (Patrick) McCarthy of Custer, WI, Thomas Rich of Burlington and Michell (Dale) Rucks of Twin Lakes; grandchildren, Heather Rich, Heidi Rich, Melissa (Richard) Turk, Michael (Mandy) McCarthy, James M. Rich, Brian Rich, Amanda (Jacob) Newman, Kelly (Andrew) Weitzner and Greggory (Fiancé Ashley) Rucks; fifteen great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Eager of Colorado and Lucille (Dennis) Zender of Minnesota. Jim is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William and Earl and sister Antoinette.

Per Jim's wishes, services will be private.

