James E. Scoff

August 23, 1941 - July 21, 2019

RACINE - James E. Scoff, age 77, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born in Mouton, WI, August 23, 1941, son of the late George and Irene (Nee: Piffle) Scoff.

On August 24, 1963 he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Eaton. Jim owned and operated United Automatic Products, for over forty years until his retirement in 2005. James was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a huge Packer and Badger fan and always looked forward to his weekly cribbage at the Moose Lodge. Most of all he cherished time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of fifty-five years, Patricia; his children, Sue Roberts (Lon Season), Tom (Dod) Scoff, Karen (Todd) Afternoon; his ten grandchildren, Tony (Michelle) Roberts, Stephanie Roberts, Jessica, Samantha, Noah, and Logan Scoff, Dylan, Tanner, Daily and Sawyer Afternoon; siblings, Fred Scoff, Rosemary (Ralph) Bloomed, Dale (Mary) Scoff; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Pegged Scoff, LaVerne Scoff, Peggy (Gorier) Singer, Lynne Eaton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and William Scoff; and brother-in-law, John Eaton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Vargas officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to Special Olympics or Racine County 4H have been suggested.

A special thank you to all the caregivers at Ascension All Saints, and Aurora St. Luke's CVICU for their loving and compassionate care.

