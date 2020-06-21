James Earl "Sonny" Watson Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Earl Watson, Jr(Sonny)

October 5, 1931 - June 16, 2020

James Earl Watson, Jr (Sonny) passed away June 16, 2020.

He was born October 5, 1931 in Columbus, Mississippi to James Earl and Bessie Irene (Kemp) Watson.

Jim enlisted in the Army and was a parachute instructor with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the Korean War, he was stationed in Germany and Colorado Springs as a supply Sergeant.

After serving six years in the Army, Jim moved to Wisconsin, where he married Eva Joyce Hughes on August 23, 1958. God blessed them richly with three daughters: Victoria Lynn Waas (Bernie), Brenda Sue Sulok (Dennis), and Elizabeth Ann Thompson (Greg). He loved them dearly and was so proud of each. They have 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Jim worked at J.I. Case Tractors for 30 years, and owned Lakeland Painting in Racine, Wisconsin for several years.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday at Forest Park Baptist Church Joplin, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Forest Park Baptist Church AWANA program, or the charity of your choice, and that we always remember to be kind to one another.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory Joplin, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forest Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory - Joplin
3701 East Seventh Street
Joplin, MO 64801
417-781-1711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved