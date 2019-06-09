James Edward Bie

PALM DESERT, CA - James E. Bie died on June 4, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA.

He was born in Racine on December 26, 1927 to Margaret and William H. Bie, Sr. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1945. He then went to Tulane University on a full athletic scholarship based on his accomplishments in football and track. He always boasted, however that his greatest sports claim was his father played for the Racine Iroquois, the first football team that ever scored against the Green Bay Packers.

After his first year of college, Jim enlisted in the Army and served with the occupation forces in Germany. Following his discharge he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Journalism.

He later worked for the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Marquette University where he coordinated alumni, public relations, and fundraising activities. In 1966 he moved to La Jolla, CA as a stock broker, became involved in venture capital financing, and was a founding partner in a nutritional development firm which was later sold to a pharmaceutical laboratory in New York.

Jim retired in 1994 and rotated between homes in La Jolla, Palm Desert, CA and Loreto, Mexico.

In 1999, while living in La Jolla, Jim started /"Horlick West Alumni/" . The group met annually for reunions attending from many locations in California and the country. An enthusiastic traveler, Jim and his wife Victoria visited more that 50 countries around the globe. He is survived by his wife and sons, James who lives in Phoenix and Garry who lives in the San Diego area.

Donations may be made in Jim's honor to Reliance Hospice 74130 Country Club Dr. #103A Palm Desert, CA 92260 or Desert Cancer Foundation at www.desertcancerfoundation.org.