James F. Cramer

April 19, 1941 - June 25, 2019

RACINE - James Cramer, age 78, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

"Jim" was born in Racine on April 19, 1941 to the late Leroy and Catherine (Nee: Reiter) Cramer. He attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Racine St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1959." He served in the Army from 1962 to 1964. On May 22, 1965, he was united in marriage to Barbara (Nee: Soens). The two of them were longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Jim was employed for 39 years as a Line Operation Supervisor at S.C. Johnson and Son.

Jim generously gave of his time and talents. He loved to coach his kids in sports. He enjoyed cooking for his family. He reveled in reading Dr. Seuss to his grandkids or taking them on impromptu nature walks. Most of all, he adored telling jokes, embellishing stories, and laughing with everyone. He used his abilities as a handyman to help so many of his family and friends with different projects – large and small.

He was a fisherman. It didn't matter if the water was a river, a lake, or an ocean…Jim had the gear and desire to fish it. Of course, the best part was bringing people together to share in the bounty and listen to his larger-than-life accounting of the catch.

He loved to hunt. He drew great joy from being in the woods or in a field and observing the wildlife around him. Sitting in a tree was a meditative experience for him and camouflaged clothing was never out of style.

Jim was an avid sports fan. He always rooted for the home team, whether it was the Angels, Packers, Badgers, or the Brewers. The only Bucks he cared about were the ones in the woods.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Susan (Ralph) Williams, and son, Ron (Pam) Cramer; his five grandchildren, Madison, Molly, and Mari Williams, Samuel and Lara Cramer; sisters Carol (Edward) Banazak, Anita (Robert) Atkinson, Mary (Patrick) Stewart and Pat Haertel; sisters-in-law Kathy (Robert) Sadlon and Lynn Mullis; nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara, his parents and parents-in-law, his sister Judy (Al) Isen, his brothers-in-law, Dan Vertz, Marty Mullis, and Bruce Haertel, his nephews Steven Vertz and Jonathan Haertel, and niece Ann Marie Banazak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 9:30 until time of Mass. Donations in his name can be made to St. Catherine's High School or the .

