James J. Andrews (1945 - 2020)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
James J. Andrews

April 5, 1945 -March 7, 2020

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, James J. Andrews, age 74, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2010, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 15, 2020
