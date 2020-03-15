James J. Andrews

April 5, 1945 -March 7, 2020

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, James J. Andrews, age 74, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2010, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com