James J. Lochowitz

October 12, 1927 - May 15, 2019

RACINE - James J. Lochowitz, age 91, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

He was born in Racine, WI, October 12, 1927, son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Nee: Stolpa) Lochowitz.

James graduated from St. Catherine's High School and proudly served in the United States Army. On September 6, 1952 he was united in marriage to Marjorie C. Grazdiel who preceded him in death, August 13, 1989. James owned and operated Loch Corporation from 1980 until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, the Moose Lodge, and served as Commander of the Polish Legion. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all he cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Todd Lochowitz of Macedon, NY, Kathryn (William) Mau of Kenosha, Lesli (Jeffrey) Hrouda of Racine, Jymme (Gregory) Bark of New Prague, MN, Lizbeth (Jeffrey) Hanke of Rhinelander; special friend, Wendy Oien; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Schmaling, Jason (Marilyn) Hrouda, James (Angela) Hrouda, Lindsay (Doug) Sloan, Lisa Bark, Kristen (AJ) Hanneman, Katelyn (Mark) Garrigan 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Lochowitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brothers, Willard, Norbert, Marcellus, and Charles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, 3100 95th Street, Sturtevant. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

