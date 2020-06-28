James J. Ziolecki

James J. Ziolecki age 65, passed away June 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Summit, WI.

James will be dearly missed by his loving wife Nancy Ziolecki, his siblings Kathleen (Paul) Troup, Christine (Louis) Kisielewski, Thomas (Carol) Ziolecki, William (Pam) Ziolecki, Richard (Dawn) Ziolecki, Timothy Ziolecki. Therese Ziolecki, Susan Setzer, and David (Maria) Ziolecki. He is further survived by his parents-in-law Ralph and Dorothy May, his brothers-in-law Timothy, Lawrence, and Roger May; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of James' life will be on June 30th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). An open house will be from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00pm memorial service including a military honors ceremony.

