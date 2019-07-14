James K. Shea

August 2, 1934 - July 11, 2019

RACINE - James K. Shea, age 84, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center. He was born in Racine, August 2, 1934, son of the late J. Kennard and Viola (Nee: Dase) Shea.

Jim was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1953". He proudly served as Corporal in the United States Army stationed in Korea, Japan, and Chicago. On June 25, 1955 at St. Patrick Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Patricia Mianecki. He was employed for thirty-nine years at Piggly Wiggly. In his younger years he was actively involved as a Boy Scout Leader, Y.M.C.A. Football coach and volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul. Jim was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church and V.F.W. Post 10301. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Jim also looked forward to breakfast with his buddies and trips to Gulf Shore, Alabama. Above all he was devoted to and loved spending time with his family.

Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia; his children, Timothy (Lavanda) Shea, Bryan Shea, Gregory (Ann) Shea, Colleen Shea, Maureen (Donald) Kirt, Daniel (Sharon) Shea, Susan (Jerome) Foldy; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Frank) Demet.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to Veteran's Outreach of Wisconsin Tiny Homes have been suggested.

