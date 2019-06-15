James "Doc" L. Hancock

May 28, 1946 - June 11, 2019

James "Doc" L. Hancock, age 73, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Pickford, Michigan on May 28, 1946, he was the son of Lester and Mary (nee Fuero) Hancock. He spent his early life in Pickford where he graduated from Pickford High School, Class of 1964.

James was a very proud, 49 year-member of the Local 8 Union Iron Workers and was employed by many local contractors. He was a member of the VFW Post 15023 in Sault St. Marie, Michigan, the Racine Instinctive Bowman and the Burlington Saddle Club. He was an avid Packer fan, grill master, hunter and fisherman. He loved his horses and was known to always wear his cowboy boots and a hat of some kind. He took great pride in caring for his home and lawn and was frequently seen on his lawnmower with a Busch Light in hand. He was very proud to be a Vietnam Vet, working as a medic during the Vietnam War, where he earned the nickname "Doc". James' true passion was helping his children and grandchildren in their life's endeavors. He was a very giving man and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. In the end, his final gift was being an organ donor to five individuals in need.

James is survived by his travel partner, life partner and love of his life, Pam Bass; children, Laura (Mark) Hancock-Hufen, Holly (Mark Bladel) Hancock, Lester (Angela) Hancock, David (Margaret) Mesmer, Christopher Kruse, Amy Eickhorst and Lisa Eickhorst; grandchildren, Christonna Hancock, Marcus (Tayler) Bladel, Nicholas Bladel, Nikolas, Rebekah, Alek, Ian and Christoff Hufen, Elisha (Matt) DeLeon, Ella Lawler, Ethan Pergande, Dylan Martinez, Kurt, Brittney and Robert Dingle, Justin Mesmer, Jersey and Payton Eickhorst and Christian and Caden Kruse; great-grandchildren, Maya and Mylo DeLeon and Jackson Bladel; siblings, Barb (Don) Ogston and Fred (Wanda) Hancock; along with many other nieces, nephews and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy (Denny) Calloway.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff in the St. Luke's Neuro ICU for their care and compassion during this time.

Services for James will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 PM until the time of service at 7PM. A private burial at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery will take place at a later date.

