James Larry Grissom

March 30, 1942 - March 27, 2020

James Larry Grissom, 77, of 1809 20th Avenue, Kenosha, WI died Friday March 27, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, after being admitted the day before.

James was born in Metropolis, IL on March 30, 1942 to the late James Hassel and Mary Ellen (Spoor) Grissom. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Kenosha, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in English from UW-Parkside. He worked for Johnson Wax as an IT Specialist until his retirement. James has been a resident of Kenosha since 1950.

James enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. Every Wednesday, he met his lady friends at the Froedtert Hospital atrium for free coffee, camaraderie and lunch. Every Sunday, he had breakfast with one or more of his three brothers at Gateway Cafe. He loved movies, plays and books. His book collection was a prized possession to him. He participated in a book club for the last several years where he got to do two of his most favorite things in life: reading and speaking. He loved seeing plays at American Players Theater in Spring Green, WI. He especially enjoyed Shakespearean plays and other classical performances. Not only was he a caregiver for his own mother prior to her death in 2010, he was currently a caregiver for his Aunt Cynthia Grissom whom he had a special relationship with. They traveled to Europe, enjoyed theater and dining out. He had compassion for all creatures great and small, as evidenced by his taking care of several cats during his lifetime and becoming a vegetarian. James will be remembered for his kindness, expertise on all subjects, sense of humor, caring, and dignity and respect for all people at all times. He took care of a special friend, by paying for her meals and taking her grocery shopping. She never asked him to do this; he did it because it was the right thing to do. He embraced equality and social responsibility and was always eager to discuss his beliefs with his brothers. Whenever he was asked "How are you feeling?" his response was either "With my fingers" or "Everyday above ground is a good day, Ohayo gozaimus (Good day in Japanese)!"

James will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include his three brothers Gary (Peggy) Grissom of Racine, Steve (Diana) Grissom of Kenosha, and Michael Grissom of Racine; nieces and nephews Lynae (Randy) Wolfgram, Jeff (Carrie) Grissom, Mark (Victoria) Herbrechtsmeier, Stephanie (Chris) Ashby, Jamie (Tucker) Lee, and Mike (Rachel) Host; great nephews and nieces: Austin, Matthew, Ethan, Maria, Emily, Brenna, Regan, Zach, Madi, Simon, Troi, Sam, Declan and Easton, plus 3 great-great nephews Ty, Syris and Jackson. He is also survived by cousin Shirley (Darrell) Burns, and Aunts Cynthia and Eulah Grissom as well as countless other family and friends. James was preceded in death by his nephews Thomas Grissom and Gregory Grissom, and sister-in-law Bonnie (Docter) Grissom.

A memorial service for James will be held this summer.

Our revels now are ended. These our actors,

As I foretold you, were all spirits, and

Are melted into air, into thin air;

And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,

The cloud-capped towers, the gorgeous palaces,

The solemn temples, the great globe itself,

Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve;

And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,

Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff

As dreams are made on, and our little life

Is rounded with a sleep.

William Shakespeare (The Tempest Act 4 Scene 1)

