James Lee Allen

MILWAUKEE - Allen, James Lee "Jim", age 79, of Waterford, passed away with his entire family by his side at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee on April 26, 2019.

Jim was born in Burlington, WI, the son of the late William Julius and Clara Mae (nee. Dierwechter) Allen. His family moved to Waterford where Jim graduated from high school and then entered the Army. He served his country for 4 years during peace time following the Korean War. Upon his return to the states he reunited with his long-time girlfriend Patricia Mae Zinke and they were married on Feb 9, 1962. Jim was a well-known mail carrier in his hometown of Waterford for over 31 years. He enjoyed camping, hunting and working outside in his yard. He was a supporter of Disabled American Vets and was a member of several camping groups in the Southeast Wisconsin area and near Wisconsin Dells.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Patricia, four children: Tammy (Tom) Knautz, Scott (Colleen) Allen, Teri (Tommy) Stack, and Deb (Nathan) Bower; grandchildren: Katie (Gio) Pozza, Travis Allen, Amanda (Richard ) Blazen, David Davis, Chelsea Berg, Jaimie and Nelo Barker, Andy Paczkowski, Cheyenne (Justin) Lee Scott, Dallas Castle, Rachel Stack, Amanda (Andrew) Manke, Ashley (Cody) Rady, D.J. Wienke, JJ and Braelynne Bower, and foster child Jacqueline Serkowski; great-grandchildren: Lindsey and Gio Pozza, Nora, Emma and Charlie Davis, Kera Henning, Selah and Jerrick Berg, Amelia Paczkowski, Harper Lee Scott, Lily Stack, Robby, Brandon and Lucas Manke; sister: Betty Chojnacki, brothers-in-law: Mike (Shar) Zinke, Kelsey, Peter, Sawyer, and Weston Stocks, Denise (James) Prochniack. Also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, great-grandson: Liam Odyn Lee Scott, brothers: Bill, Wayne and Don; sister: Shirley, brothers-in-law: Harry Long and Charles Chojnacki, and nephew: Donald W. Allen (who was killed in Vietnam).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 6 pm with military honors to follow. A light reception in the church will follow services. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 20 of Waterford.

Family wishes to thank the Waterford Rescue Team for their care and support, along with all the nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital for their loving care of our dear husband, father and grandfather Jim during this difficult time.

