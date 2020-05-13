James M. DeMark March 31, 1949 - May 6, 2020 RACINE - James Michael DeMark, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to the current health situation services will be private for immediate family. Family and friends may livestream the service, Friday, May 15, 2020, 1:30 pm by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, James DeMark Page, Services and click LiveStream. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 13, 2020.