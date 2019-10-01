James M. Krummel

MOUNT PLEASANT - James M. Krummel passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2201 Northwestern Ave.) on Friday, October 4, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The celebration of Jim's life and memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating.

A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Catherine's High School or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com