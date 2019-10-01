James M. Krummel (1919 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave.
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave.
Obituary
James M. Krummel

MOUNT PLEASANT - James M. Krummel passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2201 Northwestern Ave.) on Friday, October 4, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The celebration of Jim's life and memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating.

A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Catherine's High School or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 1, 2019
