James M. Lomire

February 3, 1927 - December 25, 2019

RACINE - James "Jim" Myron Lomire, 92, passed away on Christmas Day 2019, at the Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Racine on February 3, 1927, to Frederick & Margaret (Petersen) Lomire. He left school at an early age and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Jim was one of the last surviving members of the boarding party from the U.S.S. Guadalcanal that captured the German U505 submarine in June of 1944.

He returned home to Racine and on July 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ruth Bingen at Plymouth Congregational Church. She also enlisted in the Navy and served proudly along with Jim until 1952. They shared 54 happy years together before she died on October 10, 2003. Jim was employed as the head of building maintenance at the YMCA on Lake Avenue. He loved motorcycles in his early years and he and Nancy enjoyed snowmobiling, scuba diving, sailing and taking annual family vacations to Rhinelander, Fremont and later Butte, Montana. They spent many happy hours meeting with friends at many taverns over the years to celebrate life, listen to music and dance. Jim also took up weaving for a time and making his own sauerkraut. He was a very good cook and could bake the best apple pie.

Jim is survived by his son Fred (Valerie Kleba Mazelis) of Racine, his granddaughter Reina Horton of Mannheim, Germany, brother-in-law George (BeBe) Bingen of Jacksonville, Florida, son-in-law Al Bruner of Butte, Montana, nieces, nephews and countless good friends; most recently the folks at Dickie's Bar. Besides his parents and his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Lou Bruner and his brother Dick.

According to Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dickie's Bar, 1537 Durand Avenue, Racine, from noon until five o'clock.

Fred would like to thank the entire staff at both the Villa at Lincoln Park and Sage Meadows on Braun Road for the care and kindness shown to Jim.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com