James McBride
July 4, 1939 – Jul 21, 2019
RACINE - James McBride Jr., age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Casa Grande, Arizona. A Celebration of his life will be held in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:00am, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.
