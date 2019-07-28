James McBride (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
James McBride

July 4, 1939 – Jul 21, 2019

RACINE - James McBride Jr., age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Casa Grande, Arizona. A Celebration of his life will be held in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:00am, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 28, 2019
