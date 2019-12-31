James O. Fawver

RACINE – James O. Fawver, 92, son of Floyd E. Fawver and Alice (Vaughn) Fawver, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in the presence of his family. He was born and raised in Seligman, in the Missouri Ozarks. He was very active in the Boy Scout program and tried to live up the to the Scout oath. He earned the Eagle Scout badge and the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood honor. He was drafted into the 5th army at the end of WW ll. He attended the University of Missouri and SW Missouri State College with an agriculture major. In college he met Rosemary Davis and their first date was a formal dance with the theme "Sentimental Journey." On May 28th, 1950, while still in college, they were married by Dr. Fred Eastham in the First Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. They moved to Racine in 1951 and became members of the Grange Avenue Methodist Church (Christ Church Methodist). He was employed by J.I. Case Co., Modine, and 30 yrs. at Robert Bosch Corporation in Broadview, IL.

His hobbies included silversmithing, which he learned when spending winter months in Tucson, AZ. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing. He took great pride in their family of 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. Some of the most memorable occasions were when the entire family would get together at their cottage up north where everlasting impressions were made in young minds to love and respect family and to appreciate nature.

Survivors include: Rosemary, wife of 69 years; children, Dennis & Ann (Luck), Janet Horak & Art Despins (Wausau), David & Patti (Waunakee), Joan & Chuck Lackey (Racine), and Lisa (Racine); grandchildren, Sarah (Ben) Cook, Hannah Fawver, Emily (Ian) Karl, Lea (Casey) Zwettler, Ryan (Rachel) Fawver, Jason (Anne) Horak, Joni Horak (Matt Heim), Katie Presser (Chad Longsine), Kelli (Derrick) Lemmen and Kimberly Lackey. There are also 18 really great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Lt. Col. Robert E. Fawver.

A celebration of James' life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 12:00pm, at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Avenue, with Rev. George Kafer officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

