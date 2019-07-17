James O. Kimberlain

September 28, 1925 - July 14, 2019

RACINE - James 'Jim' O. Kimberlain, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.

He was born in Pikeville, KY on September 28, 1925, the son of the late George and Thelma (nee: McGuire) Kimberlain. Jim was united in marriage to Shirley Vogel on June 20, 1958. He proudly served his country in the South Pacific during WWII in the United States Marine Corps. Jim was the owner/operator of Kimberlain Trucking for over 50 years. He was a long-time member of Living Faith Lutheran Church. Jim enjoyed sports, and was an avid fast pitch softball and tennis player.

He will be missed by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; children, Michael (Kathy) Kimberlain, Terri (Bob) Carls, Kim (Jim) Kellner, Kerry (Randy) Rose, Kyle (Sheri) Kimberlain, and Kelli (Tim) Mason, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, other relatives, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Bob Kimberlain.

A memorial service will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Jim will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Jim's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wisconsin Veterans Home - Boland Hall - 1W- Memory Care Unit for all the wonderful care that they gave to him.

